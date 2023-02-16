CYMS Cougars and RSL Colts have had some brilliant battles in the last few seasons but now their rivalry will carry over to the Western Zone Club Knockout.
The two Dubbo powerhouse clubs will meet in the semi-final of the competition at No.3 Oval on Sunday with a spot in the inaugural final on the line.
Although both sides enjoyed big wins, CYMS skipper Ben Knaggs believes Sunday's match has always been coming.
"I knew that we'd probably have to face Colts at some stage during this thing," he said.
"They are a good team and we've come against them quite a lot this season already so it should be a good contest between bat and ball."
Currently leading the RSL Whitney Cup, RSL Colts were supposed to meet CYMS in a top-of-the-table two-day clash beginning last Saturday but day one was abandoned due to the thunderstorm.
READ ALSO:
Now, the two sides will play a one-day match on Saturday before replaying the game on Sunday in two different competitions.
Playing the same side two days in a row in different matches is something Knaggs feels could be a bit odd.
"It sort of makes it a two-dayer in a way but this weekend will show us where we are at as a unit," he said.
"It will be a good matchup for both days and should be a few good games of cricket."
In their opening match, CYMS bowled out Orange City for 91 before easily chasing it down and Knaggs admitted the side took a lot of confidence out of the fixture.
"I think Orange City were pretty understrength for that game but we still turned up," he said.
"The boys with the ball did a great job and with the bat, we chased down their runs pretty easily.
"This week is a different story against RSL, we know how good they are so we will turn up."
The match will be one of two taking place in Dubbo on Sunday with Macquarie and St Pat's Old Boys also facing each other.
The semi-final between Macquarie and St Pat's will be played at No.2 Oval, with the game likely to be an entertaining encounter.
St Pat's boast several Bathurst representative stars like Cooper and Bailey Brien along with Adam Ryan while Macquarie will be led by Lachlan and Ben Strachan.
All three matches will start at 10am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.