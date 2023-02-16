Dubbo Cycle Club is expecting to see some great results when several riders head down to Sydney to compete in the NSW State Titles.
The three-day event will be held at the Dunc Gray Velodrome in Bass Hill, with riders also hoping to be selected for the state team.
Dubbo coach Gus Dawson gave a bit of insight into just who from the club will be in action when the competition begins on Friday.
"We've got Emily Hines in the under 17s, it's her first year in the age group and she has been riding pretty well," he said.
"I think she will be very competitive, Isabelle Russell is going to be in the under 19s and riding super well but is also a first year.
"For the first-year riders, it makes things a lot harder because you are giving 12 months away all the time but they are training really well."
Not only will underage riders hit the track but a few of Dubbo's more experienced competitors are making the journey.
"Timmy Hines is riding in the Elite Men even though he is a master, he is going good too," Dawson said.
"Emily Williams our sportsperson of the year, is also a masters rider but is in the Elite Women."
Not only will Dubbo-based riders compete but talented trio Danny Barber, Kurt and Dylan Eather are set to represent the club.
With the trio locked in to compete, Dawson is confident their preparation has been brilliant.
"They are all riding, all of them are in good form," he said.
"I spoke to Vaughn Eather last night who does a fair bit with them now, Danny is riding well.
"He rode 9.9 seconds in Brisbane the other week, to break 10 seconds again is a big effort from a 19-year-old. No one in Dubbo before has ever gone that fast before."
Having now left Dubbo, Barber and the Eather brothers are still based in NSW and Dawson admitted it is wonderful to see club juniors go on to achieve big things.
"It's awesome, they've changed a lot of the structure, he was in Adelaide but since AusCycling took over they sent a lot of them back to their home states," he said.
"They are all in good form, Kurt is riding really well. Dylan has struggled just a bit since going up the age group but apparently, his form has picked right up in recent weeks.
"Even though Kurt rides the shorter events, he will be a force to be reckoned with in the longer events."
All competitors will hit the track on Friday afternoon for the Team Sprint, Points Race and Individual Time Trial with the first event to start at 4pm.
Saturday will have the Individual Pursuit, Team Pursuit and Under 15 Omnium before the Sprint and Under 17 Omnium on Sunday.
