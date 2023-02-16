Daily Liberal
Dubbo to host International Women's Day events

Updated February 16 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Get ready for International Women's Day.

International Women's Day on March 8 is a day for residents to join voices with people around the world and shout the message for equal rights loud and clear.

