International Women's Day on March 8 is a day for residents to join voices with people around the world and shout the message for equal rights loud and clear.
"Women's rights are human rights," a spokesperson for the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective said.
To commemorate the day and NSW Women's week from March 6 to 12, the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective (DVPC) and Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage ORISCON, supported by Staying Home Leaving Violence (SHLV) and Dubbo RSL Club are recognising and celebrating the women in the community and International Women's Day with a cocktail event on March 6 - 'Elegant & Equal, a Night Out for Women'.
The event will feature guest speaker Kirrily Dear, co-founder of Run Against Violence, a member-based organisation engaging communities in family violence prevention.
Ms Dear will speak about her inspiration and motivations to speak out for women, including the ultra marathons she has organised and participated in to raise awareness of violence against women.
There will be a selection of themed cocktails, cultural dance demonstrations, and games to break the ice and build friendships.
The event will be held Monday March 6 from 6:30pm at Dubbo RSL Roof Terrace and tickets are $20 & available from 123Tix.
The Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective, a collection of domestic violence services in Dubbo, wants to increase the awareness of domestic violence and encourage the entire community to be involved in identifying it and bringing it to an end.
Dubbo and region continues to be high on the list of reported domestic and family incidences and it continues to be a significant issue with far reaching impacts on individuals, families, and our community.
ORISCON is a voluntary community group comprised of 58 families based in Dubbo and another 37 families based in the surrounding Orana Region.
The ORISCON members actively assist newcomers/members with settling into the Orana Region by availing a sound social and cultural platform.
ORISCON organises cultural performances by professional artists from overseas and cultural/religious celebrations for the various interest of group members, for example, holding of fireworks displays to celebrate the Hindu Festival of Lights, Deepawali.
The Staying Home Leaving Violence program is a Department of Communities and Justice NSW program delivered in partnership with community providers, which aims to prevent individuals and their children becoming homeless or having to move away from support systems of family and friends, and the school and community where they live.
The program works in cooperation with NSW Police to remove the perpetrator from the family home so the individual and their children can stay safely where they are.
It provides a range of support, such as safety planning, improving home security, help in managing finances, support for children, and helping with the complicated legal process.
