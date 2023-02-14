Daily Liberal
Police are continuing investigations into a suspicious death of a man near Nyngan earlier this year

By Newsroom
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:04pm
Police are resuming their investigation.

Homicide Squad detectives are continuing investigations into the suspicious death of a man on a property near Nyngan last month.

