Makayla Fuller is continuing to pave her own way in the cycling community after another strong performance at their Tuesday night wheelrace.
Fuller took out the women's event at Dubbo Regional Cycling Facility narrowly ahead of her sister, Imogen.
Sponsored by Margaret Hazell, round four of the wheelrace series was an entertaining one but not before one of the youngest cyclists was honoured in front of the crowd.
Tiny Tot Alphie received his medal and even got to spend time on the podium before he received a strong applause from the crowd.
From there, the junior category got under way and it was William Tanswell who came away with the victory in an exciting finish as he powered towards the line, putting a fair amount of distance between himself and the rest of the field.
Euan Billsborough and Scarlett Weeks finished second and third respectively, narrowly ahead of Robbie Lennox (fourth) and William Weeks (fifth).
In the Women's event the scratch marker Isabelle Russell had her work cut out for her having to chase down a large margin to the front markers.
The danger came from a well organised middle group, who after the half way mark Imogen Fuller had reached them and with just over half a lap to go Makayla Fuller moved forward to take the lead and held on for a strong win with sister Imogen Fuller very close in second, in third place was Georgia Farr and the scratch marker Isabelle Russell on fourth and Emily Hines in 5th.
The men's event took the scratch marker further back behind the scratch mark to take some of the strength out of the chasing back marker.
With the middle markers getting together and working well with Zac Fuller pulling out all stops and heading for the line to help his group.
It was Tim Hines who despite his -40m handicap with the Jason Farr managed to get up to the front before the finish line with the middle markers fighting it out.
The Amazing Darrell Wheeler took a hard fought second place with Ben O'Brien taking out third and Jason Billsborough fourth and Harry Weeks taking fifth place.
In the half mile or 2 lapper Tanswell continued his winning run with another win.
In D Grade Bella Weeks took the win and in C Grade Jason Billsboruough was able to get across the line first.
In combined A and B grade Russell took a great win.
In the final event of the night being the longer scratch race, Euan Billsborough took out the win in Juniors and in Junior Div 1 Cooper proved too strong for the contenders timing his run to perfection and then Craig Granger took out D grade and in C grade Ben O'Brien was the victor and in combined A and B grade Tim was the winner for A grad and Isabelle who is great form too B Grade.
Racing continues on Tuesday Nights at 6:30 with the club championships to come in the next fortnight and the NSW U15, U17, U19 and Elite Track Championships on the 17th to the 19th.
We look forward to some great results as much has gone to the preparation of the team this year.
