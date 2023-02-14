Mayoral Memo | Mathew Dickerson praises Dubbo's emergency services after storm

Last Thursday evening saw 14,000 homes without power after Dubbo was hit with 100kph winds, golf ball sized hail, 10,000 lightning strikes and flash flooding caused by up to 80 millimetres of rain.
After briefly assessing the damage to homes, cars, trees and ensuring there were no injuries, residents then picked up the phone and called the SES (State Emergency Service) or one of many other emergency organisations such as the VRA (Volunteer Rescue Association); Fire and Rescue NSW; the RFS (Rural Fire Service) or the NSW Police.
There is no place I would feel safer in an emergency than right here in this region. We have exceptional people ready to respond to help people in their hour of need. People that are often putting themselves at risk to help out fellow citizens. Some of these people are in paid positions but more often than not, these organisations use the services of volunteers.
The message was brought home to me this week about the dedication of the people in these organisations when one lady told me a story of her husband being called out to help with one of the volunteer emergency services last Thursday night. He was about to walk out the door when his wife said that he needed to look at their own home first - which had so much hail in the gutters that water was flowing in to the ceiling of the house. His first thought was to help people with trees on houses or across driveways rather than looking after his own house - such is the selfless nature of people in these emergency services.
Despite a three per cent reduction in volunteering across Australia over the last decade, Dubbo has many volunteer organisations that continue to thrive due to the extreme generosity of our residents.
Volunteering is an act that brings people together and strengthens communities. It is a selfless act of giving time and effort to help others with no expectation of any reward. The community of Dubbo has a rich history of volunteering, and it continues to be an important part of our culture.
Many organisations in Dubbo rely on volunteers to help them achieve their goals and fulfil their mission. Service clubs, local charities and many non-profit organisations rely on volunteers to help with fundraising and to deliver services.
I once did an approximate calculation of the monetary value of volunteers to council. If we had to pay wages to all of the volunteers that help out the community via council, it would equate to a rate increase of approximately five per cent! A significant sum of money. This doesn't take account of all the other volunteering in the community - that total value would be difficult to estimate.
On behalf of the entire community to our volunteers and emergency personnel - THANK YOU!
Councillor Mathew Dickerson
Mayor of Dubbo Regional Council
