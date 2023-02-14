Mayoral Memo | Mathew Dickerson praises Dubbo's emergency services after storm

The message was brought home to me this week about the dedication of the people in these organisations when one lady told me a story of her husband being called out to help with one of the volunteer emergency services last Thursday night. He was about to walk out the door when his wife said that he needed to look at their own home first - which had so much hail in the gutters that water was flowing in to the ceiling of the house. His first thought was to help people with trees on houses or across driveways rather than looking after his own house - such is the selfless nature of people in these emergency services.