Food, fun and family-friendly thrills were not in short supply when locals headed down to the Dubbo Showground for the town's first Fun Fair this weekend.
After being battered by a storm on Thursday night, the sun came out for two days and one night of carnival fun at the event which was held in Dubbo for the first time from Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12.
"We're really grateful to be able to bring this event to Dubbo, we love it here and have been here for lots of other events over the years," said Jade Evans, one half of the husband and wife duo who brought the Fun Fair to Dubbo.
The February Fun Fair was conceived as a way to bring a bit of joy back to country towns after the COVID-19 lockdown and to give fairground operators an opportunity to get back on their feet after so many cancelled events.
After a successful run elsewhere in the central west, Ms Evans said she had a lot of calls from people within Dubbo for the event to come out here as well.
And, when the fair opened, locals were quick to get on board with tickets for some sessions totally selling out.
"We've been heading out to the central west since COVID-19 hit and the bigger city shows were shut down," said Ms Evans.
"We love working in the region so much - and have had such wonderful support from locals as we were able to bring clean, COVID-safe fun to the central west - that we're going to keep coming."
"We're really overwhelmed with how enthusiastic the Dubbo community has been so far. It has been a really successful event and we are excited to make it a great day for everyone."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
