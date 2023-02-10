Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Weather

Dubbo businesses offer free services, assistance to storm-affected residents

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
February 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colby Cafe and Benjamin Dorling are ready to serve storm-affected residents at Domino's Dubbo, which is offering free pizzas to displaced residents and emergency workers this weekend. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A multi-cell storm walloped Dubbo on Thursday night, but that didn't stop local businesses from coming out and lending a hand - proving community spirit is alive and well in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.