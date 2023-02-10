A multi-cell storm walloped Dubbo on Thursday night, but that didn't stop local businesses from coming out and lending a hand - proving community spirit is alive and well in the region.
Dane Collison, who runs a business called Dubbo Handyman, had 40 calls for help after he posted on Facebook on Thursday (February 9) night that he would offer free assistance to fix storm-damaged homes occupied by senior citizens in the region.
"Offering free labour to help patch up elderly houses tomorrow!" he wrote on Facebook.
He offered to board-up windows, fix fences and perform general storm cleanup jobs, and had calls from everyone from pregnant women, to elderly people, and families who needed urgent help.
When The Daily Liberal spoke with Mr Collison, he was part-way through a job patching-up a roof on a house belonging to a woman who was sick, and staying in the room where the roof was caving in.
"I've had [call-outs about] a smashed-in roof, broken fence panels and broken windows," he said.
Mr Collison took Friday off work to offer his services for free, and said he would be able to help about 10 households during the day.
Why did he do it?
"I had the same situation where my fence blew out and my dog got out and both my neighbours had broken windows," he said.
"I normally do a lot of help with elderly people with computer training with my other business [Tech Exe] and I know how hard it can be for some of them without anyone about."
Over at Domino's Dubbo and East Dubbo, franchisee Josh Arnold was giving away free pizzas to people without power, and those who were displaced and needed a feed.
The small business-owner, who has lived and worked in Dubbo for more than 40 years, said he was committed to "giving back" and supporting the community where he grew up.
"This weekend we are encouraging emergency responders, SES volunteers and any locals affected by the storm to get in touch with Domino's Dubbo or East Dubbo directly - we would love to do what we can to help with the delivery of a safe, hot meal," Mr Arnold said.
The team at SJ Shooter Real Estate were pitching-in where they could, by checking on houses and sharing information about where they could find a tradie.
"Any tenants that have let us know that they're away that rent with us, we've offered to go and do a check on their home. We're also checking of course on any vacant properties for the owners," said agent Laura Shooter.
She said the property maintenance team members were "all hands on deck" to help tenants access property repairs, and disseminating helpful information.
Dubbo Bunnings extended their trading hours on Thursday night to assist customers buy items they needed to fix storm damage.
ALSO MAKING NEWS
Bunnings Area Manager Simon O'Grady said on Friday: "Our Dubbo store stayed open later than usual last night to help customers access the essential items they needed, and we thank the team for their efforts."
"The store is currently open and our team is on site to help serve the community," he said.
Numerous other businesses, including real estate agents, retailers, hospitality providers and more, lent a hand to their customers to help them get through what has been an extremely tough time for many.
The clean up - and the assistance - continues this weekend.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.