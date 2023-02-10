"A hail storm right on top of Dubbo was not what we expected."
That was the thought of Acting Superintendent and Acting Deputy Zone Commander for Central West SES, Lucas Tall.
After a large hail storm hit Dubbo at 5pm on Thursday, February 9, it caused significant damage to both resident infrastructure and other facilities such as Orana Mall that was evacuated due to flooding.
"It was golf ball sized hail that caused a lot of broken sky lights and flash flooding that affected residential properties," Mr Tall said.
A very severe, multi-cell thunderstorm brought 10,000 lightning strikes, hail and a deluge of rain to Dubbo on Thursday evening, causing havoc across the region - and falling just shy of a supercell storm, according to Weatherzone.
Significant parts of Dubbo lost power, including 14 thousand homes by 7pm. Most of the power had been restored by Friday morning but Essential Energy couldn't confirm when all residents would have power returned.
Dubbo SES received over 240 calls for assistance on Thursday evening and then another two dozen on Friday morning after people woke to trees in their yards.
Six SES teams with between two to four people came together with 11 other agencies from around the region to help with the clean up.
Teams from as far as Mudgee and Orange came out to Dubbo to help.
"We've got some crews out today, and they will work with the RFS, Essential Energy and the council to go through priority jobs such as trees over houses," Mr Tall said.
While Mr Tall said they would love to get the clean up knocked out today, each job takes time and it could be well into the weekend before they are complete.
Meteorologist James Rout said more than 20 millimetres of rain was recorded at the official gauge at Dubbo in two hours on February 9, taking it from 1.4 millimetres at 5.37pm to 10 millimetres at 5.51pm and over 20 millimetres by 8pm.
Some locals, however, reported more than 60 millimetres recorded in a short space of time during the storm while Sam Fitzgerald, the general manager at Dubbo Turf Club, said the track received somewhere between 70 and 80 millimetres.
The club which has its February Sponsors Day on Monday is now racing around the clock due to infrastructure damage.
"...the course itself is wet but is safe and should be well on its way to being a nice improving track for racing," Mr Fitzgerald said.
Mr Tall said the crews would continue working because "it is what it is".
"It kind of just appeared, there was an outside chance of isolated thunderstorms but not a hail storm right on top of Dubbo. That was not what we expected," Mr Tall said.
"We actually got very little damage anywhere else in the Central West," she said.
The six teams were forced to help with flash flooding through residents homes as well as at RFBI Dubbo Masonic Retirement Village which saw knee high water enter the properties.
"That was very unexpected so there was a fair bit of damage there," she said.
One problem that has arisen for a number of residents is water escaping gutters and into the internal lining of their roofs.
"When it hails as it did it blocks up the drains and water can't escape from peoples gutters and it escapes into their roofs, so we've got a lot of people who have ceiling damage as the water has gushed into their roofs and caused collapsed roofs and ceiling damage," she said.
"About 100 of those jobs were attended to last night and we have about 150 calls for assistance being attended to today."
With a storm in Sydney earlier in the day that included flash flooding and rescues Ms Ross said they weren't prepared for a storm to hit as far west as Dubbo.
"I would like to warn people who have had their internal ceilings damaged to be aware of sagging ceilings and anywhere that could collapse," she said.
"Be aware of the debris that comes out of ceilings, especially the mouse plague from a couple of years ago, there is a lot of rodent debris up in peoples ceilings because of that, so be very careful of that."
For residents who no longer need emergency service it is recommended you call the SES to let them know you are okay so they can get to the more urgent cases more efficiently.
"It will take some time, there's a lot of trees down, roof damage, people needing to tape up windows that were smashed for if it rains again, so there is a fair bit of work left to do."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
