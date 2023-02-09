Daily Liberal
The NSW Government offers new incentive to bring teachers to Dubbo

Updated February 9 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
Deputy premier Paul Toole addresses the media at Dubbo. Picture by Jude Keogh

An incentive of $10,000 to help cover stamp duty costs when buying a home in their new school community is set to entice teachers to the Western Plains.

