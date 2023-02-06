Kelly Cup TOTW: Veterans fire as the race for the top two heats up

Three weeks is all that is left before finals begin in the RSL Kelly Cup and with finals spots still on the line several players stepped up on Saturday.
A few familiar faces appear on this week's team after some impressive performances while a couple of captains led from the front.
Let's have a look at this week's top performers.
Many would argue around Dubbo that Larance is only getting better with age and on Saturday he showed all of his skill in a big win for CYMS Green.
Opening the batting, CYMS Green's captain made 125 not out from 86 balls as his side successfully chased down 187 for the loss of just one wicket.
Larance's innings featured 20 fours and ensured CYMS Green passed the total inside 26 overs to stake their claim as competition contenders.
The second man on this list to hit a century on Saturday, Nair enjoyed the opportunity to play Rugby.
Nair hit 104 not out for the Rhinos at John McGrath 2 as they finished 3/208 from their 40 overs in a comfortable win over Rugby.
The win for the Rhinos moves them into eighth on the ladder, just beginning RSL Colts and Newtown Tigers on points.
Against a tough CYMS Green outfit, Alex was a standout for the Strikers.
Aman Thapa (22) and Johnson Fernandes (25) made starts with the bat but Alex did the bulk of the damage, hitting 83 not out as his side finished their 40 overs 7/187.
A man who has featured on this list several times already this season, Richards like the man above was a stand-out in a side which fell short.
The former first-grader hit 56 off just 40 balls as he tried to get his side's innings started after a slow start.
Having lost three early wickets, Richards and Brett Paul did all they could to get Rugby back on track but just couldn't quite get them over the line.
Like Richards, Deebank has been a regular in the Team of the Week all season long but for good reason.
Batting five against Narromine, Deebank hit 93 for an RSL side who enjoyed a strong win at Dundas Park.
One of the competition's top run-scorers, Deebank has made a mammoth 599 runs so far this season, sitting behind only Harwinder Singh for total runs scored.
He has played some impressive RSL Pinnington Cup innings but Short was at his explosive best on Saturday.
The all-rounder's 85 off just 49 balls got Narromine back into the match after they lost a pair of early wickets.
Short's innings eventually came to an end at the hands of Andrew Powyer and it somewhat sparked the beginning of the end for Narromine.
In a very experienced Newtown Tigers side, it was a youngster who stood up for them against Macquarie Blue on Saturday.
Coming to the crease with his side 4/70, Heterick made a fine 60 from 80 balls as he helped Newtown make 7/171.
In reply, Macquarie Blue lost regular wickets during the middle overs as Newtown bounced back from a tough start to 2023 with a much-needed win.
Several CYMS White players were impressive on Saturday but Neill's all-round performance earned him a spot in this week's team.
Neill made 36 with the bat to lead CYMS White to make 262 before they were bowled out with just an over remaining.
When it came time for CYMS White to bowl, it was Neill again who led the way, taking 3/37 as Newtown Kings were bowled out for 179.
The win moves Neill's side clear at the top of the ladder, leading the competition just weeks before finals begin.
Turner is another name regular readers of this weekly list would be very familiar with but the Macquarie White seamer had the ball on a string once again on Saturday.
Turner took a remarkable 4/7 from eight overs as Macquarie White bowled out South Dubbo for just 74.
In reply, Turner's side wasted no time chasing down the runs with Luke Patis (40 not out) and Pat Cuskelly (34 not out) getting the job done inside 10 overs.
Macquarie White looks likely to book themselves a spot in the top two over the coming weeks, with winnable games on the horizon.
Reilly was clinical with the ball against Newtown Tigers but sadly it wasn't enough to get them the win in the end.
Finishing with figures of 4/29, Reilly did all he could with the ball but his side fell away with the bat towards the end of the match.
Carroll has been part of CYMS' RSL Kelly Cup set-up for many, many years now but the veteran is still producing brilliant performances.
Carroll did the damage early for CYMS Green on Saturday taking four wickets, a spell which helped his side to a strong win over Newtown Strikers.
