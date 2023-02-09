Dubbo Athletics Club is continuing to go from strength to strength after several athletes picked up wins at the recent Little Athletics Region 3 Meet.
The Region 3 Meet was hosted in Dubbo, with the top two finishing athletes in each event advancing through to the state finals next month.
Barden Park was bathed in sunlight as local stars Grace Peters, Emily Lousick and Max McAneney all won events.
Dubbo Athletics' Steve Gamble believes Peters has been one of the club's most improved over the past few seasons after the field athlete broke the under 15s girls regional discus record.
"She continues to grow in that space, her coach Sarah Ryan is really bringing our throwers out into the open," he said.
"We've had a lot of success in that space over the last 12 months and Grace has done very, very well.
"Lucy Turner continues to do well off the back of her Australian PSSA Championships from last year."
READ ALSO:
Ella Penman was one of the stars of the track for Dubbo Athletics, finishing with wins in the under 17s girls 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and triple jump.
"We turned out some very good results, obviously the normal two continue to do really well in Ella (Penman) and Max McAneney who are absolutely killing it," Gamble said.
"Emily Lousick won her high jump event and broke the regional record which was slightly slower than her Country Championships record from the week before but still she has got very good momentum going into the State Championships next month."
Marli Pay and Braddox Barton took out their respective 100m events, with the pair now qualifying for the State Championships.
Gamble is confident Pay will go on to be a very successful and competitive athlete.
"Marli is doing well in the 100m and 200m double, she keeps improving each year and broke a club record not too long ago," he said.
"The relay teams all performed really well, we didn't get any wins but there was some promise there.
"We are piecing together some good teams and I think next year we will be a lot better."
Narromine's Kye Sultana And Bailey Thompson both won their respective multi-class 100m events.
With a handful of regional meets still to be held, athletes who finished outside the top two will now have to wait for results to see if they advance to the state titles.
Regardless of how many athletes qualify, Gamble is confident the club will be well represented.
"March 18-19 is the NSW Little Athletics Championships, at the moment we are just waiting for the final number of participants," he said.
"There is still a couple more regions this weekend and next weekend to go, the top two automatically qualify but the next best after that can be picked up to go."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.