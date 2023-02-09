Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo hosted the Little Athletics Region 3 Meet last weekend

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 9 2023 - 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo Athletics Club is continuing to go from strength to strength after several athletes picked up wins at the recent Little Athletics Region 3 Meet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.