It was a Saturday night to remember for Alan Provest as Jojo McGraw broke through for a drought-ending victory at Dawson Park.
Running in the Ladbrokes Easy Form (400m), Jojo McGraw was too good, breaking through the dog's first win in more than six months.
Prior to Saturday's victory, Jojo McGraw hadn't tasted success since June 18 last year, with a victory at Dawson Park also.
Jumping out of box two, Provest's runner showed wonderful speed early to put pressure on the rest of the field.
Fiona Cole's Goldie Keeping ($1.80) and Jojo McGraw ($14) cruised away from the rest of the field, battling for the lead but it was the latter who kept their nose just in front to take the win.
The trainer's night got even better in the very next race as Fire Up Ozzie ($2.70) won the Zipping Garth at Stud 1-3 Wins (318m).
Provest's runner started out of box one and cruised to victory ahead of Unknown Drop ($2.60) and Triple Psycho ($14) respectively.
Shayne Stiff also picked up a pair of wins with Rodger The Dodger taking out the Signvision Dubbo 1-3 Wins (318m).
Trained by Dubbo Greyhound's president, Rodger The Dodger ($3.70) battled with Karinya Mick ($3.90) during the opening stages before kicking away late to take the win by nearly two lengths.
Return Mac was Stiff's other winner of the night with Derek Kerr also enjoying a successful night.
Kerr picked up two early wins with Sylvia's Song and Scooby Siren both passing the post first in their respective races.
Racing will continue at Dawson Park once again this week.
