Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Coulton's Catch-up | Assistance for tertiary students

By Mark Coulton
February 5 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton (right) pictured with the Mayor of Dubbo Mathew Dickerson at Dubbo Regional Airport. Picture supplied

Call for LRCI funding details to be released

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.