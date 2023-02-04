Alarm bells are ringing for region's health system

Starting a piece with a definition is a generally seen as a bit of a no-no but I feel it's particularly apt at this moment.
According to the World Health Organisation a health system consists of all organisations, people and actions whose primary intent is to promote, restore or maintain health.
Promote, restore or maintain health. That's the absolute base level requirement for the health system at a global level through to local level.
Unfortunately, at a local western area level we're not meeting those targets right now.
That was according to a latest report from the Australian Medical Association (AMA). It showed Dubbo's emergency department was not treating patients in the required time. That's not restoring health.
Our colleagues at Bathurst then produced a number of articles on the city's hospital being stripped of its medical registrar training accreditation on Friday.
Four medical registrars will be withdrawn from the medical roster and will leave Bathurst to continue their specialist training at other appropriate facilities. That's not promoting health.
Following the AMA report earlier in the week, Macquarie Health Collective CEO Tanya Forster told us addressing the lack of GPs in the area was critical. That's even more difficult to do when hospitals in the region are losing accreditation.
"There's so much media about these issues at the moment and nothing is changing, and until the government does something we're going to continue to have a health system in crisis," Ms Forster said.
A health system in crisis. That makes maintaining health even more of a challenge.
The warning signs are there for our health system and alarm bells should be ringing for those in positions of power. The state election is getting closer and it clearly must be one of the main topics for all candidates.
We'll continue to do our part here to ensure our region can promote restore and maintain the health of its residents.
xxx
March 25, the date of the upcoming New South Wales State Election, is fast approaching.
Another date of keen interest for the politically aspirational is that of March 8, which will see the close of candidate nominations.
Within the seat of Dubbo, there'll most likely be a few familiar faces tossing their hat into the ring for a chance at representing us within the State's Parliament. Familiar councillor faces.In 2012, an amendment was made to the Local Government Act that prohibited members of the NSW Parliament from simultaneously holding civic office locally. Thus, if a local councillor is successful in being elected come March 25, they'll then consequently be forced to resign from council triggering a by-election to fill their vacancy.
It is my opinion that those who seek to represent us at a state level should resign from council during their state candidacy and equally face a by-election following March 25 if they are unsuccessful.
Councillors take an oath or affirmation stating that they will, to the best of their abilities, represent their constituency for the forthcoming term. To me, using council for 12 months to build a public profile before launching a bid to seek higher office and an increase in pay whilst knowing you have a representative role following failure seems... iniquitous.
It would be far more transparent and honourable for those on council who fail to be elected to confront a by-election where the public can determine where their true ambitions lie.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.