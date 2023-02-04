Alarm bells are ringing for region's health system

Within the seat of Dubbo, there'll most likely be a few familiar faces tossing their hat into the ring for a chance at representing us within the State's Parliament. Familiar councillor faces.In 2012, an amendment was made to the Local Government Act that prohibited members of the NSW Parliament from simultaneously holding civic office locally. Thus, if a local councillor is successful in being elected come March 25, they'll then consequently be forced to resign from council triggering a by-election to fill their vacancy.

