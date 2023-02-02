Dubbo local Kelly Boland has taken her gardening skills to the next level, launching her own horticulture business.
Ms Boland enrolled in a Certificate Three at TAFE NSW Dubbo to learn as much as possible about the horticulture industry and has now launched her own business, Bold Flowers.
"I decided to study the course because of my passion for plants and flowers, and with the strong skills demand in the industry I saw the potential of running my own business," Ms Boland said.
"I loved the opportunity to explore and learn about horticulture from teachers with authentic, real-world experience who came directly from the industry."
Ms Boland said attending TAFE was the perfect way to develop relationships with industry contacts that could help students find jobs or even create their own business.
"It's opened a world of opportunity for me," she said.
The horticulture industry is experiencing a skills demand right now, with a recent report forecasting a 10 per cent job growth for qualified professionals over the next five years in NSW.
Ms Boland plans to drive her business forward as it goes from strength to strength and recommends studying a course to others looking to build a business or develop their skills.
TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Agriculture, Jeweles Heinrich said they were supporting a pipeline of highly skilled and passionate professionals to support a growing skills demand in horticulture.
"The Certificate Three in horticulture prepares students to be industry ready for a fulfilling career as a horticulturist, landscaper or gardener," Ms Heinrich said.
"Students learn in-demand skills such asrecognising plants, pests, and diseases, conducting soil sampling, advising on key products and services, and the ins and outs of business operations and technology."
