Rural Fire Service Association launches 'Pledge of Support' campaign in Dubbo

By Allison Hore
Updated January 31 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
RFSA president Scott Campbell (left) with two local RFS volunteers holding the pledges at the campaign launch in Dubbo. Picture supplied

In the lead up to the state election, firefighters in Dubbo are calling on political candidates and community leaders to sign a pledge of support to the Rural Fire Service.

