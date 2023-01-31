In the lead up to the state election, firefighters in Dubbo are calling on political candidates and community leaders to sign a pledge of support to the Rural Fire Service.
Scott Campbell, president of peak body representing volunteer firefighters the Rural Fire Service Association (RFSA), visited the Eulomogo RFS station outside of Dubbo on Tuesday to officially launch the 'Pledge of Support' campaign alongside local brigade volunteers.
"Time and time again we hear of so many of our volunteers who have left their own homes - whether during fire and floods - only to find it has been destroyed, but they continue to show up and help their communities," said Mr Campbell.
"That's why we've written this pledge. In so many communities throughout the state it's the RFS volunteers who show up day in, day out, no matter what the incident is."
"It's important that the government recognises just how important the RFS is."
The campaign calls on all candidates in the NSW election to sign a pledge acknowledging the importance of RFS volunteers, the need to fund them adequately and calling for the RFS to always remain a stand-alone, independent body.
"We don't have a long list of specific demands, rather a fairly simple request to ensure the independence of the RFS, support members who are injured serving the community, and ensure volunteer firefighters have the resources they need to do their jobs properly," Mr Campbell said.
"We have seen in recent years that fires, floods and other natural disasters seem to be hitting us more frequently and with greater intensity."
"This means our volunteers are more important than ever before and we must make sure the RFS continues to be independent and strong, and that our volunteers are trained and resourced properly to meet the challenges ahead."
The RFSA have written letters to both the government and opposition calling for their support to the pledge ahead of polling day on March 25.
Mr Campbell said the pledge is an opportunity for decision-makers and community leaders to show their support for local RFS volunteers.
"We saw emergency services minister Steph Cooke come out recently and say she's committed to increasing the impairment payment for volunteers injured in the workplace. That hasn't yet been given to us by the opposition," he said.
The visit to Dubbo to launch the campaign was just one stop along the RFSA's 12-night Flood Recovery Tour which was organised as a way to thank volunteers and their families for their efforts during the recent flooding.
"We're taking the healing powers of music to our members and their families and other community members who've been affected by the recent flooding," he said.
"It's important for the association to show our support and give back to our members in western NSW because we know - for example with Eugowra - that town was wiped out and those people are going to struggle for a long time."
"If we can take some burden off them just for one night - with dinner and entertainment - and try and help them on the road to recovery, that's important to us."
The tour started on January 27 in Gunnedah and will conclude in Griffith on February 7, after stops at Moree, Brewarrina, Gilgandra, Eugowra, Forbes, Cootamundra, Wagga Wagga, Albury, Deniliquin and Coomealla.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
