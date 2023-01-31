Mayoral Memo | What we want to see from the state election

I am not sure if you have noticed, but there is an election coming up. Apart from the general excitement that occurs around an election where we all have the chance to participate in democracy, it is also an opportunity to ensure our priorities are heard in Macquarie Street, Sydney.
And this isn't just about the priorities for our street or our community or even our local government area (LGA). We have priorities for organisations that we are active members of such as the Alliance of Western Councils; Country Mayors Association and Regional Cities NSW and also priorities for local government across the entire state through our peak body, Local Government NSW (LGNSW).
When you consider that local government across the state employs more than the population of the Dubbo Regional Council LGA and the community assets cared for by local government in the state are worth more than the market capitalisation of the Commonwealth Bank, you start to appreciate how important the third tier of government is.
READ ALSO:
When you look at the election priorities from LGNSW, there is no surprise that financial sustainability is at the top of the list. Change rate pegging methodology; deliver a better process for grant funding to councils and further investigate the gradual cost-shifting to councils we have seen over the last couple of decades.
If the last three years have taught us anything, we should understand that we are going to see more extremes in our climate. We need a State Government that will work with councils to build resilience and long-term solutions to natural disasters. We want to ensure important community infrastructure, in particular items such as water and sewerage assets, are better able to handle our changing climate.
Have I mentioned roads? Many councils across the state, including DRC, have thousands of kilometres of road infrastructure. We need better funding and better processes to provide appropriate road infrastructure and innovative ways to allow the community to help in the upkeep of those roads.
A lack of housing, in particular affordable housing, is a problem experienced across the state. The State Government is charged with the responsibility of providing social housing but the community constantly turns to their local council for help in this area. More needs to be done to address homelessness and the housing crisis.
Councils are taking steps to address environmental concerns but the State Government can have a greater impact. DRC has introduced a policy for staff to choose electric vehicles as their staff cars. The State Government could take a similar step and not only save a significant amount of money but make a huge difference to the number of EVs across the State.
LGNSW has further election priorities but I encourage you to speak with the election candidates to let them know what your priorities are.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.