Motorists will soon have more real-time traffic information at their fingertips with the NSW government adding more local roads to Live Traffic NSW - including those in Dubbo and the western area.
Dubbo Regional and a host of councils in the western area went live with the improved Live Traffic NSW service from last week.
A number of others from around the state will be added next month.
"This means councils like Bourke, Dubbo and Forbes will be able to upload road closure and incident information to Live Traffic NSW in real time, which feeds data into third party apps like Google Maps, Waze and Tom Tom.
"We know Live Traffic NSW is vital during emergency events. When major flooding started late last year, sessions on Live Traffic NSW increased up to ten-fold, so getting more accurate data for all of our roads in the one place is a big win for travellers.
"In October, we added the first 22 councils to the platform and a further three in December. These councils have since communicated almost 5500 road incident updates."
Dubbo Regional Council and the others to sign up will publish real time information about traffic conditions, incidents, roadwork, hazards and major events, making information easily understandable and readily available for residents.
Councils added to Live Traffic NSW from 23 January:
"The new system allows residents travelling across the Local Government Area to have all the information about road closures and road works in one place and in map form," mayor of Dubbo Regional Council, Mathew Dickerson, said.
"If other councils pick up the service like DRC has then residents will be able to find all their road information in one place, rather than having to check individual local government areas when they are travelling."
Under this new system, motorists can access information previously posted on council's website and social media via the Live Traffic site and third-party apps such as Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, and TomTom.
