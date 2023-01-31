Daily Liberal
Dubbo and other western area councils online for boosted Live Traffic NSW service

By Newsroom
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 12:30pm
Dubbo Regional Council is one of a number from the western to sign up to the Live Traffic service. File picture

Motorists will soon have more real-time traffic information at their fingertips with the NSW government adding more local roads to Live Traffic NSW - including those in Dubbo and the western area.

