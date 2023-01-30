Matters of State | Serving up success for our future stars

LeaderLife has received $450,000 from the NSW Government to implement a syntropic farming system in Dubbo, with the aim of training and empowering vulnerable young people as part of the process.
The farm will not only provide sustainable locally grown fresh and organic food, it will also be used as a mechanism to provide training and casual employment for local youth, and involve the community in the process.
LeaderLife has also received a grant for $69,351 to purchase a dual cab ute, creating more opportunities to help young people, such as getting the driving hours required for their provisional licenses.
Read more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/syntropic-farming-model-to-grow-more-than-food/
***
READ ALSO:
Dubbo's future aces will have access to courts that rival the best in the country, thanks to $227,174 from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund for Paramount Tennis Club!
The NSW Nationals are committed to making sure regional communities have access to facilities that are just as good as those in metropolitan areas, and that's exactly what this funding will do.
We want to make sure the Ash Bartys and Alex de Minaurs of the future have the best chance to reach their potential!
Read more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/serving-up-major-funding-for-tennis-club/
***
Last week marked the completion of the Boothenba Road safety upgrades, with the official opening of the new intersection - supported by $6 million from the NSW Government's Drought Stimulus Package and $2 million from the Commonwealth Government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.
Hundreds of thousands of sheep and cattle are transported to the saleyards every year, and now it's easier for heavy vehicles to access the facility with a new, wider road, as well as a dedicated turning lane.
This upgrade will deliver safer and more efficient trips for all of our farmers, agents, meat buyers and truck drivers accessing the saleyards.
Read more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/boothenba-road-upgrades-complete-in-dubbo/
***
The NSW Government has launched a new round of the Future Women Rural scholarship Program to help women living in regional, rural and remote NSW achieve their goals.
There are 24 scholarships valued at over $6,000 each available to women for regional, rural and remote parts of the State to develop their leadership skills.
There are so many amazing women leading communities, leading businesses and leading critical conversations in the bush - and we want to encourage those wanting to step up and do the same.
Applications are open until 16 February for all women living in regional, rural and remote NSW aged 18-39 years old.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.