Matters of State | Funding confirmed for LeaderLife and Dubbo's Paramount Tennis Club

By Dugald Saunders
January 30 2023 - 3:00pm
Matters of State | Serving up success for our future stars

LeaderLife has received $450,000 from the NSW Government to implement a syntropic farming system in Dubbo, with the aim of training and empowering vulnerable young people as part of the process.

