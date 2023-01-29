A two-year-old boy was one of two people airlifted from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Castlereagh Highway on Sunday.
The accident occurred just outside of Ilford, south of Mudgee.
Police told the ACM on the afternoon of Sunday, 29 January two vehicles collided head-on.
One person from each of the vehicles was airlifted from the scene and taken to hospital with both in a serious but stable condition.
Of those airlifted, one was a 34-year-old male who was the only occupant of the vehicle and the other, a two-year-old boy was inside the second vehicle which was carrying a trailer going south carrying five people.
The Castlereagh Highway was closed for a number of hours as result of the crash.
