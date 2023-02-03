Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

'AI hasn't taken over my working space' says Dubbo's sci-fi novelist and software engineer Daniel Budden

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
February 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A typical working day for software engineer and sci-fi flash fiction novelist Daniel Budden at his Dubbo home office. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Everybody's been talking about ChatGPT since the artificial intelligence platform launched in November last year, from those asking it for jokes through to people in the highest offices of power around the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.