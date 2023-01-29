If you're thinking of starting a career in hospitality, early childcare or just want to look at different career pathways or further study, school leavers will be able to explore their options during information sessions at Dubbo TAFE.
Students considering vocational education and training to start their careers can learn what's on offer through virtual and in-person information sessions.
The information sessions will explore course areas such as Early Childhood Education and Care, Career Pathways, HSC Tertiary Preparation and Employability Skills.
TAFE NSW Executive Director Adam Bennett said TAFE NSW was an "obvious choice" for school leavers and career changers to gain the in-demand skills to achieve their career goals.
"Now is the time for students to invest in their future with the NSW and Federal government investing an additional 120,000 fee-free places in a wide range of priority skills areas including Early Childhood Education and Care, Aged Care, Hospitality and Business," Mr Bennett said.
"Our information sessions provide prospective students with a valuable opportunity to connect with industry-expert teachers and explore the practical, hands-on facilities at their local TAFE NSW campus."
Mr Bennett said attendees of local and virtual information sessions set students up for success with the next steps to turbocharge their careers and transition from school to the workplace by enrolling in one of more than 1,200 courses on offer.
"TAFE NSW students are in high demand because of the quality of their education and ability to hit the ground running with the job-ready skills employers are looking for," Mr Bennett said.
"About 85 per cent of graduates go on to further study or the workforce after getting the skills they need to pursue their dreams, proving TAFE NSW is a lifelong learning provider."
What's on offer:
You can register for any of the sessions here.
