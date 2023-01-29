Daily Liberal
Dubbo TAFE to hold information sessions for school leavers looking for their next move

Updated January 29 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
Simon Scott, Blake Ryan, Ben Hawkins and Grant Gjessing. Photo supplied

If you're thinking of starting a career in hospitality, early childcare or just want to look at different career pathways or further study, school leavers will be able to explore their options during information sessions at Dubbo TAFE.

