Murray Valley encephalitis detected in the Macquarie Marshes

By Newsroom
Updated January 29 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 9:00am
The potentially deadly Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus in mosquitoes has been detected in the Macquarie Marshes.

