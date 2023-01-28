It was a pleasure to participate in Australia Day celebrations in Warren and Coonabarabran this year. It's always wonderful to see our communities come together on Australia Day to celebrate those people who contribute so much to our towns and villages and to welcome our newest Australian citizens. Coonabarabran this year welcomed two new Australians, while one person took the oath to become an Aussie in Warren. They joined dozens of others across the electorate who took this significant step to become a part of our great country.