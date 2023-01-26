Daily Liberal
What's on and things to do around the Central West region and byond

January 26 2023 - 5:00pm
DUBBO

  • Due to ongoing flood recovery, please check with organisers and venues for updates.

Orana Reining Show

Dubbo Showground

Reining is a judged event designed to show the athletic ability of a ranch type horse within the confines of a show arena. In NRHA Competition, contestants are required to run a pre-selected, approved pattern, included in the NRHA Handbook. January 28-29, 8am-4pm.

Local News

