A retired private investigator turned author will be the guest speaker at Trangie's citizen of the year awards this Australia Day.
Former private investigator Alan Davey - who spent some time living in the Dubbo region - will be heading to Trangie on January 26 to give a talk on everything from uncovering cheating spouses to cattle thefts to spying on activists for government agencies.
"I've done work for good people, good corporate entities and I've done work for some bad ones," he told the Daily Liberal.
"I've met a lot of very interesting people and a lot of shady people. I've intercepted a lot of drugs, I've found people who were missing. I've done it all."
Mr Davey's new book 'The Lone Operative: A true story of life-threatening danger and life-changing PTSD, from survival to recovery' details his 17 years of work as a private investigator.
"I did take it for granted over a period of time because I'm very used to it. Some of the investigations were dangerous there's no doubt about that but others weren't," he said.
"As I walk through the book it's kind of like a manual for anybody who wants to get into the private investigation industry and secret service industry."
"And at the end of it I caution them, that if anybody wants to get into this industry and be at the level I was at not to do it - because it doesn't do you any good. But if you want a rush of blood it's definitely the right way to go."
Opening with a trip down memory lane covering a number of smaller jobs Mr Davey worked on, the book winds up deep diving into a number of the more high-profile cases of his career.
Notably, when he was allegedly contracted by a Victorian Government forestry agency to spy on environmental activists and beaten by unknown assailants.
"What happened during that case, back in 2011,was an extremely traumatic experience for me. I suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from that for a very long time," he said.
But it's not all dark, Mr Davey says.
"I always open up my talks with a show of hands of those who enjoy living in the local area," he said.
"Then I ask 'keep your hands up if you've been to an adult swingers party' and they all put their hands down. But that's the life of a private investigator, you never know what's going to happen or where you're going,"
"There's a lot of trauma in it but there's a lot of fun in it too. I was following a lady years ago in Sydney and I remember jumping in a taxi and saying 'follow that car', just like you'd hear in a movie."
The free talk - hosted by the Trangie Action Group at the Trangie Bowling Club - will open this year's Local Citizen of the Year Awards night.
Doors for the event will open at 5:30pm with the talks and presentation starting at 6pm. All in the community are welcome to attend and there will be free meat and gravy rolls and lamington to enjoy on the night.
"The Bowling Club are also putting bowls on at 2:30pm for anyone who wants to play in an Australia Day competition," said Trangie Action Group president Terrie Milgate.
"The awards presentation is open for anyone to come and there'll be some food and a few activities to keep the young kids entertained."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
