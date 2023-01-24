Daily Liberal
Former private investigator Alan Davey to present at Trangie Australia Day awards

By Allison Hore
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 2:30pm
Former private investigator Alan Davey will be giving a talk in Trangie about his 17 years on the job. Picture via Facebook

A retired private investigator turned author will be the guest speaker at Trangie's citizen of the year awards this Australia Day.

