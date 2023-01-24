Daily Liberal
Comment

Mayoral Memo | Changes to Australia Day ceremonies is a sign of progress

By Mathew Dickerson
January 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Mayor Mathew Dickerson speaking at this year's Australia Day ceremony. Picture by Belinda Soole

If I walked the streets of Dubbo Regional Council and asked people if they wanted to see the region progress, I assume the majority of responses would be in the affirmative. The alternative seems less attractive. Stagnation or regression. I wonder what the response would be though If I walked the same path but asked people if they wanted to see change.

