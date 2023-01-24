Zoo Chat | Check out the patients at the Taronga Wildlife Hospital

The plethora of native animals currently being cared for at the Taronga Wildlife Hospital are a reminder to us all to keep an eye out for wildlife as we go about our daily lives.
At this time of year reptiles are out and about, often making their way onto our roads where they are prone to being struck by cars. The hospital currently has a bearded dragon in care that was hit by a car.
Zoo veterinarians diagnosed a broken leg, which was set with a pin to correct the break. In good news, the pin has now been removed and the bearded dragon is building up its strength in care until it is fit for release back into the area it was found.
READ ALSO:
Another reptile, a blue tongue lizard, has been in care at the hospital since early December, receiving treatment for a dog bite to the tail. The lizard responded very well to treatment of its wound and was deemed fit for release back into the wild last week.
Whilst reptiles are a very common sight at the Wildlife Hospital, so too are Wedge-tailed eagles.
Wedge-tailed eagles often spend time on roads or at the sides of roads eating roadkill. Due to their large size, they are unable to get out of the way quickly when cars approach at speed. A wedge-tailed eagle currently being cared for in the Wildlife Hospital sustained a broken pelvis after being struck by a car.
He was brought to the hospital in early December where he has been recuperating from his injuries. Under the expert care of Zoo vets and vet nurses, he is slowly recovering from his injury and building strength and fitness.
Remember if you're travelling, keep an eye out for wildlife on the road. If you see sick or injured native wildlife, contact WIRES or bring the animal to the Wildlife Hospital here at the Zoo.
Did you know, you can now see the Zoo's veterinary team at work caring for native wildlife and the animals that call the Zoo home? The new Taronga Wildlife Hospital is located at the end of the zoo circuit, and mornings are a great time to visit - you never know what you might see.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.