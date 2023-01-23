What he thought was a simple favour for some people in need turned into a scary ordeal for one Dubbo good samaritan.
At about 3:30am on Sunday morning, Hua-xing Chen - who moved to Dubbo from Taiwan about four years ago - was returning home after spending the night with friends playing board games and sharing food to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
When he reached the intersection of Bonner Crescent and Hopkins Parade he was hailed by three young men who asked him for a ride to the Dubbo Greyhound Racing Club. Wanting to help out, Mr Chen agreed.
"I thought they needed some help, and they asked me sincerely," he said.
"I guess the reason I chose to help them is because I have gotten lots of people's help since I came to this country, even from strangers. So I tell myself, if I can, I hope I can do something for others. Even if it's a tiny thing."
All seemed fine until the men - who are described as being of caucasian appearance and aged in their late teens to early 20s - got out of the vehicle and Mr Chen realised his good intentions had gone wrong.
"I just felt something wrong so I tried to find my backpack and then I realised that they took it. All my camera lenses and all my gear was in my backpack, it cost me a lot. It was too dark. I couldn't see them take my backpack at that moment," he explained.
Mr Chen reported the incident to the Orana Mid-Western Police District who have commenced an investigation.
He has also informed local pawn shops about the gear which was stolen - including a Canon EOS R5 camera with a custom skin, two lenses and a GoPro.
Posting about his experience on social media, members of the community were quick to come to Mr Chen's support.
"Proves that no good deed goes unpunished, such a shame that you can't even do something nice for someone without it biting you," one local responded.
"Thank you for trying to help them, and I'm sorry they took complete advantage of that. I'm so glad you weren't hurt though," said another.
The incident comes amidst a growing number of thefts reported in the Dubbo Regional Council area.
According to the latest BOCSAR figures, there were 3,066 incidents of theft in the year up to September 2022 compared to 2,548 in the year prior.
568 incidents in 2022 involved theft from a motor vehicle, up from 474, and 45 involved theft from a person, up from 38.
A spokesperson for the police said the community should not "let crime rule your life and stop you from enjoying the things you like doing", but also urged motorists to "practise caution" when offering lifts to strangers.
"Drivers are urged to be cautious when approached for a lift. If you do not feel comfortable and are in doubt, keep them out," the spokesperson said.
Mr Chen said he was glad he was safe and hopes his experience will be a reminder to the community to be careful.
"I'm so regretting why I didn't just go home. I know I probably won't get the camera back, but I just want to remind everyone to be careful," he said.
Anyone with dashcam vision in the area at the time or has any information that can assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
