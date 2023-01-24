Kelly Cup TOTW | Valiant performances in defeat highlight latest round

While there's a number of match-winners in our team this week there's also a handful of players who shone in defeats.
While they got the chance to hold one over their teammates after doing all they could, their performances still weren't enough to secure a victory.
They were certainly enough to secure a spot in the regular team of the week though.
When CYMS Green started their run chase on Saturday they needed someone to stand up.
The bowlers had copped some treatment as Newtown Rhinos piled on 6/241 (more on that below) but Newbold started the chase in style.
He went on to top-score for CYMS Green with 80 as his side reached the total with less than two overs to spare.
The Newtown Kings batting order has fired a number of times this season and Pradeep was among the runs again on Saturday.
His 55 at the top of the order set the tone for the Kings in their win over Macquarie Blue.
The win maintains the Kings' place in the top four in the RSL Kelly Cup.
The Macquarie White man produced the best all-round effort of the weekend during his side's win over Newtown Tigers.
He first took a fine 4/21 with the ball as the Tigers were rolled for 101 and then he starred in the chase, making 56 not out from 48 balls to ensure a relatively simple seven-wicket win for his side.
The second Newtown Kings batsman to feature in the top order here.
If Pradeep Gyawalee started things well on Saturday, the ever-reliable Harwinder Singh ensured the runs kept flowing.
Singh made 56 from number and it proved valuable as the Kings' innings also included three ducks and three scores of six or less.
There's the old saying in cricket there's no better feeling than scoring a century in a losing side. Well, Raihan Kabir had the chance to laud things over his teammates on Saturday.
Kabir did all he could for the Newtown Rhinos against CYMS Green. He pummelled boundary after boundary on his way to 116 after his side batted first, but it still wasn't enough to secure a win.
The loss was also a real blow for the Rhinos' top four hopes heading into the pointy end of the season.
For a period early on in the Newtown Strikers' run chase on Saturday it appeared Pudota was going to lead his side to victory over CYMS White.
In the end, he was a lone shining light in a 29-run defeat.
Pudota made 67 not out for the Strikers but he received very little support as his side collapsed to be all out for 139 in reply to the Cougars' 9/168.
Here's another valiant effort in a beaten side.
Sarantzouklis got South Dubbo's run chase back on track on Saturday after his side fell to 3/20 and then 4/48 in reply to Narromine's 9/208.
Sarantzouklis went on to make 57 from 63 balls but his dismissal helped Narromine go on and record a tight 25-run win.
The wily veteran continues to deliver with bat and ball. CYMS White wobbled at times with both bat and ball but Thompson was there to get his side out of trouble.
He made 47 from number seven in the batting order to help CYMS White reach 9/168 and then he took a miserly 3/20 from eight overs to help slow down the Newtown Strikers' progress in the cahse.
We had a couple of Newtown Kings batters above and praised them for helping their side secure another win, but Dogar's performance was also just as important.
After the Kings posted 181, Dogar went out and bagged 5/21 from eight overs in a fine performance with the ball.
His haul helped dismiss Macquarie Blue for just 108.
Macquarie Blue may have been beaten by the aforementioned Kings, but Page still carved out a special moment for himself.
In one of the most action-packed spells of bowling likely to be seen this season, Page took 5/30 from just four overs.
There was plenty of runs and plenty of wickets for Page, who helped his side fight back after the Kings made a strong start to their innings.
Macquarie White maintained their momentum at the top of the ladder on Saturday and much of it was because of their performance with the ball.
Richard Hawker (mentioned previously here), did the early damage and then Turner ensured the Newtown Tigers never got the chance to rebuild.
Turner took a fine 4/12 from his eight overs to continue what has been a top individual season with the ball.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
