Pothole-riddled regional councils such as Dubbo and Narromine have been told they have 12 months to repair its roads by Regional Roads and Transport minister Sam Farraway.
He also said councils must report quarterly on the progress of roadworks otherwise unused funds could be withdrawn.
Mr Farraway visited Dubbo on Friday, January 20, and told reporters the State Government provided an extra $500 million in funding to repair more than 400,000 potholes in regions and metropolitan towns as bouts of floods resulted in unsafe roads and the isolation of rural towns.
"They got the money in their accounts so they can prioritise and plan out, they know their local roads and they listened to their communities on which ones need to be repaired," he said.
"But the reality is, if they don't spend it, I will take it back long term so, they've got 12 months to get cracking."
Narromine mayor and chairman of the Alliance of Western NSW Councils (AWC), Craig Davies reacted to the minister's comments when asked by the Daily Liberal.
"I've no doubt all councils are absolutely committed to ensuring they get on with their road works. At the shire, we traditionally have three road crews and now we have five, we bought another grader and hired one more so that's how important we see this road repair," Mr Davies said.
"I believe many of our rural dwellers have been very patient with the road repair efforts of the shire because we simply could not do anything largely due to the extremely wet conditions that have prevailed over the past couple of years.
"Many of the shires west of the Newell Highway are economies based on agriculture and without good fundamental road infrastructure, our economies are hurt badly."
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson also reacted, saying when the council signed up for the $500 million road funding deed, it "was bound to the conditions contained therein".
"Council representatives attend monthly meetings with representatives of Transport for NSW where all grants are discussed and reported," Mr Dickerson said.
"Council is undertaking repairs and general maintenance work as best as available resources will allow us to do so."
Dubbo Regional Council was allocated close to $1 million in the first tranche of funding and an extra $5 million in the second allocation. The amount was based on the size of the council's roads that needs repairing, Mr Farraway said.
"Here in beautiful Dubbo, it will get its fair share in excess of $5 million," Mr Farraway said.
Along with the deadline, Mr Farraway said councils must comply with funding regulations calling for progress reports because they are "using taxpayer's money and they all know that".
Mr Dickerson said the additional funding was needed because it was "funds that [we] would not have otherwise had" to continue the repair works in the over 2,500 kilometres of council-managed roads.
"This means the council can do repair works without being out of pocket and it will enable more permanent repairs to be done," he said.
Mr Dickerson said the council would produce a list of priority roads proposed for funding next month but nevertheless, repair work is "progressing with all staff on-site".
"Council is committed to repairing the roads however this takes on many forms. Pothole patching, drainage clearing and repairs, maintenance grading, and re-sheeting of unsealed roads are all part of road repairs and our crews are doing their best," he said.
"It must be kept in mind also that the staff fixing our roads are the same staff that are called on to assist with emergency responses like floods, fires, and traffic accidents which takes priority over the scheduled works.
"Within the limitation of the saturated landscape, the available workforce, and the funds, the council is doing an exceptional job with our road network.
"We would always prefer to have a better network but we need to ensure we have reasonable expectations."
The AWC consisting of 14 regional towns in western NSW that Mr Davies leads has welcomed the funding injection after country town mayors sought more cash to fix potholes.
"Country mayors requested $250 million but we've gone one better so we've quarantined $280 million so they can prioritise and plan out their road repairs," Mr Farraway said.
"We've made sure the funding is there for them and equitable by dispersing [the amount] according to the size of their [council-managed] road networks."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
