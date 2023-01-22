Daily Liberal
Clayton Gallagher rides for successive winners at Parkes Jockey Club

By Col Hodges
Updated January 22 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
Clayton Gallagher's fine run of form continued at Parkes on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Clayton Gallagher moved closer to the NSW Jockey Premiership's top five on Saturday after riding four successive winners at Parkes.

