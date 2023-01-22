Clayton Gallagher moved closer to the NSW Jockey Premiership's top five on Saturday after riding four successive winners at Parkes.
Dubbo-based Gallagher went four-from-four in the middle stages of the meeting and his haul included victory in the day's feature, the Parkes Services Club Summer Cup (1400m).
Saturday's effort continued the jockey's hot run of form this season and took his tally of winners to 58.
That total has him sixth overall in the state, just four-and-a-half behind Dylan Gibbons while Aaron Bullock (69.5) and James McDonald (66) lead the way.
Gallagher is also third on the Country Jockey Premiership behind Ben Looker (63) and Bullock (60.5).
In Saturday's Summer Cup, Gallagher gave the Dean Mirfin-trained Island Press ($3.50 to $2.80 favourite) a dream run behind leader Vital Verse.
Island Press then hit the lead in the straight and scored by a half-length from Petain (Tony Cavallo, $7) while Vital Verse (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $3) held on for third.
Gallagher's winning spree started with victory for Dubbo trainer and close mate Brett Robb in the Bob Skinner Painting And Decorating Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m).
Hardly The End (Gallagher, $2.25 fav.) shot away in the straight for an almost five-length win over Mighty Minnie (Will Stanley, $4) and Japingka (James Rogers, $21).
From the Karen Lunn stable at Dubbo, the heavily backed Accidental Mai Tai ($4.20 to $2.90 fav.) then won the D'Aquinos Grand Hotel Bottle Shop Maiden Handicap (1200m), when Gallagher managed to come from behind the leaders and beat Speudosa (Richard Bensley, $8.50) and Nymagee (Michael Heagney, $6.50).
Bringing up the fourth straight winner for Gallagher was the Connie Greig-trained Linden Tree ($2.80 fav.), which powered home from near the back of the field to beat Noble Privilege (Serg Lisnyy, $41) and Sizzling Star (Andrew Banks, $7.50) in the Parkes Services Club Class 2 Handicap (1400m).
Elsewhere at Parkes, lightly-raced eight-year-old gelding Listen To The Band made it three wins from the last four starts for Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm when taking out the Hankook Tyres Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m).
Leading throughout, Listen To The Band (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $1.35 fav.) was not seriously threatened when beating Keep On Going (Gallagher, $5.50) and Stone (Hollie Hull, $20).
Trained at Cowra by Kathryn Cahill for herself and her mother Margaret Cahill, Shylock produced a good performance to win the Telescope Tyres & Batteries Country Boosted $30,000 Telescope Tyres & Batteries Benchmark 58 Handicap (1600m) in his second start back from a spell.
A good front running ride by Michael Heagney saw Shylock ($20) round the home turn with a good break before going strongly to the line for a convincing win over Harley Fat Boy (Pracey-Holmes, $8.50) and Cranky Creed (Ken Dunbar, $18).
Will Stanley, the very promising Orange based apprentice, again impressed when winning the Parkes Farm Centre Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1600m) on the Luke Pepper-trained Espadrille.
From midfield, Espadrille ($9) finished best to account for Searchlight (Zara Lewis, $31) and King Qin (Serg Lisnyy, $21).
