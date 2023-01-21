Daily Liberal
Comment

Coulton's Catch-up | Funding boost for Broken Hill, Dubbo and Narrabri airports

By Mark Coulton
Updated January 22 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:00am
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton pictured during Lake Cargelligos Australia Day celebrations last year. Picture supplied

Funding for three regional airports

I'm thrilled that three regional airports in the Parkes electorate have received a combined $5.7 million to undertake important safety upgrades under Round 3 of the Australian Government's Regional Airports Program.

Local News

