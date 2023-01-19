Residents, particularly those with young children, are urged to stay alert for signs of gastroenteritis as thousands across the state show up at hospitals.
The Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) said testing and hospital data show a significant rise in gastroenteritis cases, the highest in the last decade.
Since the first week of this month alone, 197 cases of rotavirus, a common cause of gastroenteritis, were detected compared to 40 cases last year, the local health district said.
Last week, more than 2,250 people attended emergency departments for gastroenteritis symptoms found to be particularly high in children under five years old and up to 16 years old, NSW Health director Keira Glasgow said.
"The message to the community is clear - simple measures can help stop the spread of gastro. Maintaining good hand hygiene and keeping children at home when they are unwell will give us a good chance to slow the spread before February when children will all be back together at school," Ms Glasgow said.
Ms Glasgow said infected people spread the virus from vomit or faeces that can occur when cleaning up body fluids, person-to-person contact, sharing contaminated objects and inhaling airborne particles when someone vomits.
Symptoms to watch out for include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches.
Infections take up to three days to develop and last two days or longer, Ms Glasgow said.
Further details on preventing the spread of gastroenteritis can be found here.
