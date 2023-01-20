Daily Liberal
Missing Dubbo man Peter Blair found safe after more than two day

By Newsroom
Updated January 22 2023 - 8:53am, first published January 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Peter Blair hasn't been seen since leaving a home on Darling Street on Wednesday, January 18. Picture supplied

UPDATE

56-year-old Peter Blair was found safe and well on Friday evening.

