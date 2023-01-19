Celebrate Orange Regional Museum's exhibition Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show until April 23, with family tours for kids and adults plus a scavenger hunt through the exhibition. After the tour, in our Activity Space, spend some time with some hands-on crafting inspired by the exhibition. Tour runs approximately 10am-10.30am, with drop-in craft until 11.30am on Wednesday, January 25.This is a free event, and bookings are essential at www.eventbrite.com.au.