January 19 2023 - 5:00pm
DUBBO

  • Due to ongoing flood recovery, please check with organisers and venues for updates.
Return of the Appaloosa. Picture by Sojourn from Pixabay.

Return of the Appaloosa

Dubbo Showground

NSW Appaloosa Championships - January 18 - 21; All Breed Western Spectacular Weekend - January 21-22. Hosted by Orange Regional Appaloosa Club, 8am-4pm. Visit appaloosa.org.au/shows/state-shows/.

