A dog-lover's delight: Pawp up pooch market coming to Dubbo

By Allison Hore
Updated January 19 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30am
Archie's Corner from Narromine and Lucy and Kate Co from Dubbo will be among the vendors showing off their wares and services at the upcoming Pooch Pop Up. Pictures supplied

Small pet businesses from Dubbo and surrounds are coming together for the ultimate dog's day out.

Local News

