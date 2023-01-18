A dog-lover's delight: Pawp up pooch market coming to Dubbo

Small pet businesses from Dubbo and surrounds are coming together for the ultimate dog's day out.
Hosted by Narromine pet supplies store Archie's Corner, the Pooch Pop Up Event at Macquarie Lions Park in Dubbo will feature a number of small businesses from the local area showing off their wares and services.
Archie's Corner owner Ashleigh McKeown said it's the first time she's hosted an event like this but she hopes it will be the first of many, should it be a success.
"I had kept missing markets due to work commitments and I was really keen to try to get my name out there as much as possible, so I thought I'd make my own market," she explains.
"I extended an invite to other small dog businesses around Dubbo and Narromine so those of us in this industry could network with each other and the community, to get our small businesses out there."
Ms McKeown's Dandaloo Street boutique sells everything a spoiled pup could need including leads, collars, harnesses, flea and tick treatments, supplements and gentle grooming products.
She said her love of dogs and a family-run business inspired her to open the shop.
"I have always had a love for animals, in particular dogs, my mum owns a boutique in Narromine called Trenleigh Fashion and I thought to myself, "I could do that!"," she said.
"Being one of these crazy dog mums I buy for my fur babies all the time so I thought why not bring this service to Narromine."
Ms McKeown said she hopes the pop up market will be a fun day out for humans and their best friends.
On the day there will be dog accessories and supplies on sale and microchip implantation, ear cleaning, nail clipping and special occasion planning services available. For human kids, there will be face painting, waffles and snow cones to enjoy.
Jane Sullivan, Dubbo local and founder of Lucy and Kate Co, said the market will be a good opportunity to gauge interest in her fledgling business and get feedback directly from the community about what services they would like to see.
"I'm new to Dubbo and so my business is still in the launching process - which is part of the reason I want to get involved in these little pop up markets," she said.
"I offer a few different services and the main one that I want to start with in Dubbo is the wedding services - our dogs are a big part of our lives for a lot of us and we want them to be there on our special occasions.
"So I have a service where I bring your dog to the wedding, I make sure their outfits and flower crowns are on, they look and smell beautiful.
We offer a really professional service where we come along and bring the dog for the ceremony and photos then I take them home."
The Pooch Pop Up will run from 10:00am on Saturday, February 5, at the Macquarie Lions Park in Dubbo.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
