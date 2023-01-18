An inspired performance from Oliver Brincat has led the Country Lions to their first of the NSW State Challenge at Lady Cutler 4 on Wednesday.
Brincat chipped in with the ball, taking a wicket before scoring 35 off as many balls only to retire not out to help the Lions defeat the Country Kangaroos in the final over of the match.
After two losses in their one-day matches, all teams in the male division played a pair of T20 fixtures on Wednesday at Lady Cutler, with the Lions scoring a close win.
Batting first, the Kangaroos struggled to get going during their innings, making 7/120 from their 20 overs with Samuel Davis (22) top scoring.
Lions coach Greg Rummans is spoilt for choice when it comes to his sides' bowling and the group opted for 10 different bowlers across the 20 overs.
Brincat only bowled the one over, finishing with figures of 1/1 while Joshua Penhall, Hayden Donohue, Harvey Marchant and Sam Williams all also took a wicket each.
The run chase didn't get off to the best of starts as Joe Lavis was run out just 0 before Brincat and Jayden Brasier combined.
Braiser made 20 before he was caught and a few quick wickets had the Lions in trouble at 4/37 before Marchant (28) and Brincat put together a solid partnership.
The Lions eventually passed the total for the loss of six wickets with only four balls remaining to grab their first win before a second game was played only hours later against Metro Stallions.
On Tuesday, the Lions faced a strong Metro Sharks side who were on fire with the ball, bowling the former out for 137.
Austin Hunt (38) and Donohue (33) provided the bulk of the runs before Brasier took two wickets but the Sharks eventually cruised past the total inside 25 overs.
The Stallions also won their first match on Wednesday as did Country Stingrays and Metro Scorpions, with the latter undefeated before Thursday's final round.
Meanwhile, in the under 15 girls category, the Country Kangaroos and Lions both lost against the Metro sides in their T20 games on Tuesday.
The Lions were narrowly beaten by the Metro Scorpions while the Kangaroos put up a brave effort against a strong Metro Sharks side.
The two Country sides met in a day-night one-day fixture at No.1 Oval on Wednesday afternoon in what was their second last game of the carnival.
