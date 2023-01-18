Letter to the editor: Where is our drug court and rehabilitation centre?

I agree with councillor Josh Black and Stephen Lawrence - the whole matter of a rehabilitation centre and drug court is a political "stunt".
Drug court.
The drug Court was due to be opened in June 2022. On 12 October 2022 it was reported that "Attorney General Mark Speakman has shunned questions about its opening being delayed till 2023".
Dugald Saunders announced that "the drug court would now open on February 20 next year" (2023). The state election is to be held in March 2023.
Rehabilitation Centre.
This has been "in the wind" since early 2018 during Troy Grant's time as the Member? Still no results.
When councillor Josh Black dared to raise this matter Dugald Saunders wanted to put councillor Black in his place by telling him to "get his his own head out of his own backside and worry about council issues this is a State Government issue".
READ MORE:
The vulgar language used by Dugald Saunders was staggering and should not be tolerated.
Is this the type of person we want as our Member of Parliament? Dugald Saunders should apologise to councillor Black, not via telephone, not via text but in writing published in this newspaper.
Remember Dugald Saunders our taxes pay your wages and we are entitled to ask questions.
Councillor Vicki Etheridge, from the Social Justice Committee, believes that "a location for the proposed residential rehab centre had been found" but "it was up to the ministers now to decide when the location would be announced."
Perhaps prior to March 2023.
- Kate Bailey
