Return Mac has wasted no time getting stuck back in at his home track after breaking a Dawson Park record last weekend.
Running in the Ladbrokes 4/5th Grade Final (400m), Return Mac ($1.50) proved to be just too good for the field, finishing with a time of 22.31 to set a new track record over the distance.
Trained by Shayne Stiff, the runner has now won two races from his last two starts at home since returning from trips to Sydney to compete against the higher-quality competition.
But unfortunately, the results just weren't there for Return Mac after he struggled to place in his last six races.
"He has come home, he was down in Sydney and just couldn't match it with the really good dogs down there," he said.
"He's come home and back here he is flying, the two wins have been really good. To run the 22.31, Charmaine (Roberts) held the track record with a dog called Urban Cargo and he was a very, very fast dog.
"I didn't think that record would be broken for a very long time and to break it by almost a tenth was a great feather in the cap for the dog because he is beautiful."
Jumping out of box two, Return Mac did the majority of his work early and quickly put several metres between himself and the rest of the field but Agland Luai ($4.60) sat in a respectable second.
The pair continued to cruise through the remainder of the race, looking a class above to sprint home in front of a solid crowd at Dawson Park.
As Return Mac neared the line, Stiff equipped with his stopwatch, roared as the greyhound reached the finish in record time.
Now the holder of a track record, Stiff confessed there are a few races he has in mind for the runner but all of them will likely involve travelling out of town.
"He's a good dog so we are just looking and planning, I haven't spoken to the owners yet but on Friday night they've got heats on at Traralgon for their Cup because there is nothing on here for a little while so it looks like we could head there," he said.
"It's just about finding the right races for him, he is a really good 400m to 460m dog. So when we find those races around we will have a throw at the stumps and see how we go."
Dawson Park will once again host a race meeting on Saturday night and is expected to have an increase in events going forward after Bathurst's track closed down.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
