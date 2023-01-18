Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Return Mac broke a Dawson Park track record on Saturday night

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shayne Stiff with Return Mac after the latter broke a Dawson Park track record on Saturday night. Picture by Dubbo Greyhounds

Return Mac has wasted no time getting stuck back in at his home track after breaking a Dawson Park record last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.