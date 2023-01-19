Luxurious haven with stunning views

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday January 20: 61 St Georges Terrace, Dubbo:
An extravagant dwelling that provides location, lifestyle and sweeping country views, 61 St Georges Terrace represents a unique opportunity.
Commanding an elevated, private position on a beautiful 1.2 acre block, residents are greeted by the winding driveway and extensive lawns and garden. Step foot through the front door into this stunning light-filled home of entertaining possibilities and relaxed living.
The north-facing atrium captures the natural light perfectly and highlights cathedral ceilings and wrap-around windows boasting exquisite views across Mugga Hill. Polished, glossy flooring flows through all three expansive living spaces, formal dining, kitchen and informal meal areas, while a gorgeous wood heater proudly features in the east wing.
Style and function combine in a spacious kitchen, complete with elegant stone benchtops, ample storage and Miele appliances, including electric oven, cooktop, dishwasher and built-in microwave.
An enviable master suite embodies calm and peace, leading out to a private balcony, and through to a seven door built-in-robe which serves as the entrance to the master ensuite with shower, bathtub and double vanity.
The remaining bedrooms are generously proportioned, featuring large windows allowing for plenty of sunlight and garden views. The north-facing second bedroom includes built-in-robes and a mirrored vanity, while a large sleek bathroom and separate powder room services the bedrooms in the west wing.
Sliding glass doors lead to the lavish and manicured backyard with a courtyard area to allow for outdoor entertaining and a garden shed for your maintenance needs. This grand home also features a three-car garage plus storage, along with an external bathroom with shower and toilet.
A growing regional centre, Dubbo offers families the chance to enjoy a mix of urban and rural lifestyle. Set on the Macquarie River, Dubbo has developed into a hub of employment, education and health provision for a huge portion of western NSW.
With a population now over 50,000 people, and set at the intersection of three major highways, for people looking to relocate for a tree-change, Dubbo offers real estate that is great value for money with large family homes on big blocks available for far less than the average unit would set you back in a major city.
