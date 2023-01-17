Staff at the Wellington Correctional Centre are celebrating after the NSW government agreed to tear up an employment award which saw them paid less than their colleagues just down the road at the Macquarie Correctional Centre.
Since 2007, staff at the Wellington Correctional Centre - as well as Kempsey, Dillwynia and John Morony prisons - have been employed under a different award than staff at other publicly-operated correctional centres across the state.
However, Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee announced on Monday workers at these facilities would be transitioned onto mainstream industrial awards.
Nicole Jess, Chairperson of the Prison Officers' Vocational Branch of the Public Services Association (PSA), said workers at Wellington Correctional Centre would welcome the change.
"It's a significant win for the staff at these locations. Especially for Wellington which is sitting on a complex with two jails where one jail is being paid significantly more than what the other jail is," she said.
Significant changes for workers at the facilities will include overtime being calculated based on hours and days worked rather than a flat rate, more generous meal allowance entitlements and an increased ranking structure.
"The biggest concern for staff in Wellington was overtime. They were on a flat rate for overtime while at Macquarie - and other centres - staff were paid double time and a half for their overtime," Ms Jess explained.
"It's a tool they'll be able to use to incentivise people to work at the centre now.
Because a lot of people in the community knew there was a different award and they would apply and want to go to Macquarie - and weren't able to get that job - but didn't want to work in Wellington."
PSA General Secretary, Stewart Little, said the union had been pushing for the "KDWJ" Award to be tossed out and awards standardised across publicly-operated prisons for many years.
Last year, 98 percent of union members voted in favour of the change.
"The determined advocacy of PSA delegates has been heard by CSNSW, and we commend CSNSW on not only listening to our members' concerns, but also undertaking the extensive work required to affect the changes under the current legislative requirements," Mr Little said.
Minister Lee said moving officers onto mainstream awards will encourage staff mobility between centres, level working conditions and help the four centres attract and retain officers who would've previously lost entitlements if they'd have transferred there.
."It's a fantastic outcome to be able to work to bring these staff into existing awards and abolish what was essentially a two-tier system," Dr Lee said.
"I'm pleased that I've been able to achieve this resolution and do away with any disparity."
Ms Jess said working as a prison officer is a hard and sometimes dangerous job so any improvements in pay and benefits for workers is welcomed.
"It's a hard job, I've been in the job for 34 years and if you can get similar pay and conditions in a job where you're not going to be assaulted, threatened or sworn at every single day, people will do that," she said.
"I'm glad now that our Wellington members will be getting paid what staff in other centres are. That jail has gone through an absolute horror time - the mouse plague absolutely decimated that jail.
I think this little bit extra in their pay packets is really good news for staff. It will just make for a better jail to work in."
