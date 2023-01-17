Daily Liberal
NSW Government abolish award which saw Wellington Correctional Workers paid less than other state-run prisons

By Allison Hore
Updated January 17 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 11:30am
Staff at Wellington Correctional Centre will soon be paid in line with other prison workers across the state. Picture from file

Staff at the Wellington Correctional Centre are celebrating after the NSW government agreed to tear up an employment award which saw them paid less than their colleagues just down the road at the Macquarie Correctional Centre.

