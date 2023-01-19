Floodwater on the Darling River in the state's far west has remained above the 9.6 metres major level, with the level of 10.13 metres at leading to State Emergency Service to deem things still unsafe for residents.
A peak of 10.26 metres was reached on January 5 and as floodwater receded, SES spokesman Scott McLennan said they are conducting a "rapid damage assessment to determine if and when evacuated residents could safely get back to their properties".
"There are still a number of families that will not be allowed to return until the water has gone down below the major flood level and until we have completed the rapid damage assessment," Mr McLennan said.
"It's not only SES conducting the assessments, we are also making sure the water level has decreased and the risk for residents has reduced."
The Menindee Lakes areas are still at a critical point with floodwater above the major flood level at Lake Cawndilla where many sacred sites are being protected by the Menindee Local Aboriginal Land Council (MLAC) and Water NSW.
The conditions and impacts of the floodwater on a large number of early Indigenous sacred sites identified in the map of the Department of Environment will be determined after consultations with the MLALC, Mr McLennan said.
"Menindee itself is still under evacuation order and until that order has been lifted, that is when people will be allowed to return to their properties. We are working towards that as quickly as we can as the floodwater allows us to," Mr McLennan said.
Crews are on the ground conducting assessments including the arrival on Sunday, January 15, of a specialist Fire and Rescue NSW team visiting properties along the river's critical flood paths at Menindee, Wilcannia, Burtundy, Pooncarie, and Wentworth.
In Wilcannia, the SES alert said floodwater is 10.69 metres, still above the 10.40 major flood water with many low-lying areas impacted by dangerous floodwater particularly the Victory Park Caravan Park and on unsealed roads along the river.
In Wentworth township's border to South Australia where the Darling River joins with the Murray River, Mr McLennan said the team is working with the local communities and local disaster management committee to monitor "some water coming from the rivers won't have increased consequence for the people of Wentworth".
Mr McLennan said SES soon meets with the Central Darling Shire Council, the Local Disaster Management Committee and reconstruction authorities to assist flood-impacted residents to access financial and recovery assistance from state and federal government agencies.
The Darling River in Menindee swelled to 10.7 metres in the first week of this month following heavy rainfall from the northern parts of the Murray Darling basin catchments that filled at least 9,000 gigalitres daily or more than five times the Menindee Lakes' catchment areas capacity, WaterNSW said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
