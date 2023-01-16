I'm urging anyone considering a career as a nurse or midwife to apply for one our NSW Health cadetship and scholarship programs.
There is no doubt our community benefits from more people taking on the vital skills of nursing and midwifery, and there is no better place to learn and work than in our public hospitals like the newly redeveloped Dubbo Hospital.
These cadetship and scholarship programs will help further boost and upskill our nursing and midwifery workforce to meet the growing demand in our public hospitals well into the future.
Applications are now open for NSW Health's Enrolled Nurse Scholarships, Aboriginal Nursing and Midwifery Cadetship Program and Aboriginal Nursing and Midwifery Scholarships.
The programs are available across the state, not just for recent school leavers, but for everyone considering a career change.
READ ALSO:
The Enrolled Nurse Scholarships offer a position in the Diploma of Nursing program, cover course fees and lead to employment as an enrolled nurse in a NSW Health facility, following standard recruitment and registration processes.
The Aboriginal Nursing and Midwifery Cadetship Program, and Aboriginal Nursing and Midwifery Scholarships provide Aboriginal people with the opportunity to receive financial and professional support during their university studies.
Learn more at https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/nursing/scholarship/
***
Expressions of interest are now open for Round 3 of the Regional Job Creation Fund.
Businesses across the electorate contribute a huge amount to our economy and the Regional Job Creation Fund continues to support regional business by co-funding projects that drive investment, create jobs and boost economic growth.
We've already seen fourteen local businesses across the Dubbo electorate benefit from a share of funding in rounds one and two, including Dubbo businesses Ben Furney Flour Mills and Native Secrets and Earlyrise Baking Co.
While each of the businesses is different, the one message I get from each of them is how significant this funding is to the growth and future of their enterprises.
Eligible businesses can apply for grants of between $100,000 and $10 million for projects such as replacing plant equipment, upgrading technology and ensuring businesses that might otherwise have to relocate can remain operational in regional areas.
Expressions of Interest for Round Three of the Regional Job Creation Fund open on Friday, 13 January 2023 and close 5pm Monday, 6 March 2023. Successful EOI applicants will be invited to submit detailed applications from May 2023.
For further information about the Regional Job Creation Fund, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/RJCF.
***
Nominations are open for the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievement Awards.
For more information, and to nominate, go to https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/nominate-for-seniors-local-achievement-awards/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.