Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Matters of State | Dugald Saunders speaks about NSW Health cadetship and scholarship programs

By Dugald Saunders
January 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders with Native Secrets co-founders Cherie and Phil Thompson with their daughters Airlie and Romee. The business has previously benefited from the Regional Job Creation Fund. Picture supplied

I'm urging anyone considering a career as a nurse or midwife to apply for one our NSW Health cadetship and scholarship programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.