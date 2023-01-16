Thousands of people flocked to the country music capital for the first weekend of the annual festival.
Travellers from all over took in the sights and the sounds of the weekend, with buskers keeping the crowds entertained along Peel Street.
Up-and-coming artists and veterans of the industry were out in force in what was sweltering conditions.
Many people enjoyed the chance to have a break from the the music and enjoyed the adrenaline of the amusement rides on Kable Avenue while there were also water misters which provided welcome relief.
The festival began on Friday, January 13 and runs through to January 22.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
