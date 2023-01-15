Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greg Rummans spokes about being a coach ahead of State Challenge at Dubbo

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
January 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvey Marchant is one of two Dubbo juniors in the Country Lions side which will be coached by (inset) Greg Rummans. Picture by Belinda Soole

Greg Rummans was at work recently when a teenage cricketer stopped by his store just to say hello.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.