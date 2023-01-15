Greg Rummans was at work recently when a teenage cricketer stopped by his store just to say hello.
It might not seem like much, but it's the kind of moment that makes Rummans so proud to be involved in junior coaching.
The player was Riley Keen, someone who Rummans has had plenty to do with over the years.
From West Wyalong, Keen spent time playing in Dubbo in recent years but now attends boarding school in Sydney so for him to stop in and see Rummans while in the city briefly showed as coach you can influence cricketers as people as well as players.
"For me, that's the goal," Rummans said.
"He was just in town and had the thought to come in and say g'day. That's why you do it, to have good experiences."
Rummans will be out to help mentor another group of juniors this week as coach of the Country Lions at the annual under 14s State Challenge carnival here at Dubbo.
The carnival will run for four days and will feature the best under 14s players from country and city areas.
As well as a coach, Rummans is also a player.
As captain of South Dubbo's RSL Whitney Cup side, Rummans is working with one of the youngest sides in Dubbo first grade.
The development of those players has been clear this season as they ended a winless drought by scoring three straight victories prior to Christmas but that's not the only way Rummans helps younger players.
He has held a number of junior coaching positions over a number of years and only earlier this month was working with Western Zone's Bradman Cup under 16s side.
"Initially I was very reluctant to coach, when I was young," Rummans said.
"But I saw some others doing it so thought I'd give it a go and you get such a kick out of it.
"I see a lot of things in a player and if you can inspire and steer them in the right direction and they do it, that gives you a really satisfying feeling."
Such is his pride in seeing young players develop and reach their potential, Rummans stated a recent moment involving a side he wasn't coach of was a career highlight.
It came in December when Western Zone won its first NSW Country Colts Championships win since 2006/07 and the side featured a number of players Rummans had helped come through the pathways.
"The best feeling I've had was this season's colts team. A team that I didn't coach gave the most satisfying feeling I've had," he said of that victorious outfit.
"I've seen their potential and they never let me down as a coach even they didn't win games so for them go out at 18 (years of age) and win everything, that was probably my coaching highlight.
"Those kids, (Blake) Kreuzberger, (Hugh) Sienkiewicz, Lockie (Rummans), Ted Murray, Fletch (Hyde), Riley Keen and Connor Whale and all those kids that have played Kookaburra Cup (under 14s) and did it tough against bigger kids.
"They played Bradman Cup and played well but didn't win. They probably didn't think they could win and they didn't believe they were as strong.
"Come 18, there's less of that fear and they just played cricket and executed their skills the all had and had a win.
"I just get a kick out of seeing good players stretched and come out the other side. Hopefully they play well but also come out as good humans and that's the main thing for me."
This week, Rummans' side will feature a mixture of the best players from Western Zone and Riverina.
Dubbo duo Harvey Marchant and Austin Hunt have been selected, along with Ollie Brincat and Fletcher Byrne from Orange and Bathurst's Jayden Brasier and Riley Larnach.
"Harvey had a couple of good performances at the Youth Championships," Rummans said when discussing the Dubbo juniors.
"He had a couple of really strong ones and a couple that he maybe didn't get right so I'm looking forward to working with him.
"And Austin, he's been fairly talented for a long time now. He's probably just been too young for all these teams but he gets his chance now so hopefully he can have a strong week and take his opportunities."
Among the other players, it's a pair of exciting all-rounders and a mature youngster who the coach is keen to see this week.
Bathurst's Brasier and Toby Derrick from Riverina have both caught the coach's eye this season and both are capable of taking the new ball and provide some aggressive batting in the middle order while Rummans labelled Orange's Brincat "an intelligent cricketer" and someone who will captain the Lions at some stage this week.
The Country Lions meet the Metro Scorpions in a 40-over one-day match on Monday at Lady Cutler 2 before playing the Metro Sharks on Tuesday.
Two Twenty20 fixtures await on Wednesday before the finals on Thursday.
"It's a great carnival," Rummans added.
"It's a great concept and it's great it's here in Dubbo. The carnivals we host are always fantastic and council put on a good show for everyone.
"Everyone leaves feeling positive about the town too, which is good."
Monday's matches start at 9.30am.
