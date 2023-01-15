There was a point last week when things were looking a little dire for Newtown.
With a huge number of players still away or unavailable for the first round after the Christmas break, team selections were proving a battle across all grades.
But in the end, the cricket gods were on the side of the Tigers' first grade outfit.
A flash thunderstorm and heavy rain on Friday evening resulted in almost all weekend matches being cancelled. Newtown's game against Macquarie at No. 1 Oval was the only RSL-Whitney Cup fixture to go ahead and the Tigers were able to call-up a number of second grade players late on to boost their stocks.
It worked out for the best, as Newtown scored a 31-run win and moved to strengthen their hold on second spot and move within striking distance of RSL Colts at the top.
"We were pretty lucky a lot of the other games were washed out. It gave us a little flexibility with selection," Mat Skinner, who took four wickets in Saturday's win, said.
"We were looking a little thin there during the week. I reckon we had 30 or 40 blokes out across the club so we got that bit lucky.
"We were also the only ground covered because they were going to play night cricket (on Friday) there, too."
The win not only helped Newtown on the ladder, it was a welcome boost for confidence after some mid-season departures.
Captain Mitch Russo has left Dubbo and moved to Newcastle while experienced opening bat Dan Holland has made the switch to CYMS.
The club also lost a handful of other players during the first half of the season, but the first grade side continues to impress despite many pre-season predictions revolving purely around Colts and CYMS.
"We've probably lost four or five first grades from the start of the season so it's a fair hole that's been put in there," Skinner said.
"But the blokes who have come in have done a good job and they're putting their hand up to be first graders, which is good to see.
"We're poking along alright and the guys are doing a good job. Yesterday (Saturday) we had a bloke come in from Cobar and he was really good and a good batter so hopefully he can come in for a few more games."
The player from Cobar was Nabeel Rashid, who opened the batting in his Newtown debut on Saturday and made a controlled 37 from 75 balls.
His work was built on by Syed Ali Raza, who banged 66 from 46 balls from first-drop to help give the Tigers a strong start after they won the toss and batted.
Things weren't always easy as Ben Strachan (0/6 off eight overs) was near-impossible to get away while Myles Smith's stump-to-stump bowling proved handy on the tricky pitch and he finished with (3/32).
Yogi Chawla (16) and Puthviraj Parmar (12) showed some fight late on to help Newtown post 181.
Skinner, his side's real only seam option on Saturday, had to deliver with the ball and did so as he removed Lachlan Strachan (0) and Ricky Medway (11) early.
But from then on Macquarie took control, as Smith and Lyle Robertson built a handy partnership in testing conditions.
"We dropped Myles on probably zero or one and things were pretty tough there with it being so hot," Skinner said as temperatures nudged 33 degrees.
"Myles and Lyle were pretty fit and ran really well between wickets. Myles started playing his shots and batted well and things were looking tough but we spoke at drinks and said we needed to grind it out and build pressure and try and create something."
That happened when Chawla removed Smith for a well-made 73 from 74 balls to leave Macquarie at 3/107.
Chawla got ride of Robertson (22) soon after and from there wickets fell at regular intervals.
Skinner re-entered the attack late on and knocked over Cody Green (1) and Luke Carman (0) to finish with 4/34 and soon after it was all over as the Blues were dismissed for 150.
Newtown will look to continue its run of form next round against South Dubbo while Macquarie, still in fourth spot, meets CYMS and Colts will play Rugby.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
