Dubbo Cycle Club's Haylee Fuller riding for Australian National Team at the Tour Down Under

Nick Guthrie
Nick Guthrie
Updated January 15 2023 - 11:23am, first published 10:30am
Haylee Fuller (right) won a bronze medal at the Road National Championships earlier this month and now she's riding at the Tour Down Under. Picture supplied

National championships one week, national colours the next.

