New year, but the same message

We're well into the new year now and while many are working hard on their resolutions and trying something new, so much remains the same.
It's early 2023 and there's still plenty of talk about COVID. Numbers spiked in our region around Christmas time and while that's understandable given the amount of travelling and mingling that happens during the festive period, it's still a real concern.
What's also a concern is the ongoing community confusion. This week we ran a story on Dubbo's drive through testing clinic still operational and free as so many people don't know what the current guidelines are. We know that in our role here at the Daily Liberal as people have reached out to us but we also know as community members who have had to go searching for information when we, our family or friends have shown symptoms or tested positive.
COVID remains a serious issue in our community and while it's something the government isn't talking a whole lot about now, we want to keep you informed.
"Lots of people have asked me if it's still free, and still continuing," RSL Lifecare general manager Rosie Stilin said to us in relation to current testing rules.
She's someone who deals with those in our community who are the most vulnerable and if they don't know what to do, it's a problem.
The answer, currently, is simple. Get tested. It's free at the drive through clinic and you don't need a referral.
We're still living with COVID and while many restrictions are virtually non-existent and it's not something exactly exciting to talk about, we need to remain vigilant.
The messaging might not be clear at the moment but it's up to all of us to keep our community safe.
